Apologia of a Lapsed Catholic

I stand before you, a godless woman

and you think I am naked, but I am not.

I once kissed your god of the grey desert

with the kisses of my mouth, my blood

turned all to wine. My hell is simple,

an interruption. And heaven?

This slow pressing on your faith

until it sags. Consider my love

for your Bronze Age god as containing

all the love I know. Listen, I lost it all,

everything you have still, I heeded

the woman with truly black hair

who insists on the body’s spontaneous

relevance. And I am not alone, no,

the priest, gathering his purple robes,

and you, crawling across my bed,

and St. Rose in her mattress of needles

and knotted ropes share in this knowledge

of a bodily love that made me faint in church,

staring up at Jesus-golden-on-cross, lock-

kneed— my eyes rolled back, and I woke up

feeling deeply refreshed. The body, understand,

the body matters most, I dare you to forgive me

this blasphemy while my love for you,

that most of all, that triumphant banner

unreadable in any wind, but chokeberry

red, lake of fire red, that still stands.