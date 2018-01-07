Why Do Giraffes Climb Trees?

Because acacia is sweetest

at the canopy and grows

more beautiful

when viewed from above.

Because no two giraffes

or trees have the same

pattern, coat or bark

or branch or hoof, and no two

clouds look the same

from below and no two

giraffes can climb

the same tree or reach

the clouds. Because we too

can’t help looking up and

when we can’t see,

we climb. Because giraffes learn

falling from birth. Because

of mothers. And the heart.

Because theirs is the largest

of any mammal and weighs

24 pounds and pumps

60 gallons of blood a minute.

Because they don’t keep

such measurements

or remember the trees

they’ve climbed. And because we

are born remembering

to scream, while they

are born knowing

to stand.

Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach emigrated from Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine as a Jewish refugee when she was six years old. She holds an MFA in Poetry from the University of Oregon and is a Ph.D. candidate in Comparative Literature at the University of Pennsylvania, where her dissertation focuses on contemporary poetry about the Holocaust. Julia is the author of The Bear Who Ate the Stars (Split Lip Press, 2014) . She is also Editor-in-Chief of Construction Magazine and writes a blog about motherhood.