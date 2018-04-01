Three Poems

This Town Is Dying, But

It is not so gone as to rid itself of Provel cheese.

This town’s got a French heritage and not one good

place to get a beignet, but this town’s got an Imo’s

on Kirkwood Road, and an Imo’s on Manchester, and:

Tell me someone who wouldn’t want to eat a slab

of Provel melted on thin crust pizza, a basket of toasted

raviolis (they’re fried, says my Ohio-born husband,

who just can’t understand), a Schlafly Pale Ale. Tell me:

what else do you feed your best friends at midnight,

those friends who have proven their love to you by dancing

at your wedding until the DJ has left? What else do

you vomit in the morning but this same Provel-pizza

from heaven, changed so little in consistency

by your stomach acid? Where else do you sit talking

about your high school ex-boyfriend, if not the Imo’s

where both of your best friend’s big brothers have worked?

Where else do you meet, when you both come back

to town, if not that same table by the window? Listen: this town

is dying, but still my parents will go to The Hill for a

fancy Provel-pizza, and me and my brother will pay twelve

dollars for Imo’s, and goddamn if each bite doesn’t stop

my heart, or if I’ve ever felt love that sticks around as long as that.

Manifest Destiny

Say Lewis and Clark found this city now – this sick

as silence hometown, waist-high and drowning in

suburb-fever, with red-brick high schools that hold

memorials after city hall shootings and murder

committed by police, and houses with front-yard

signs that say, Blue Lives Matter, or else, Black Lives

Matter, but never both (Lewis and Clark would

recognize this sickness, because in their time, too, it

was one life or the other, never both). Say Lewis and

Clark walked the Ferguson streets of this city with its

protests and the papers that called them riots; its

rank and file police lineups in full body armor facing

men and women in flip-flops and carrying signs

printed black and white with Michael Brown’s face:

his head floating spectral above them, his spirit come

back in hundreds of protestors to see these city

streets burn. Would Lewis and Clark not concede to

us a new manifest destiny of the nation, on seeing

our jail cells filled with protestors? There is wildfire

in our homegrown anarchy; an ineluctable heart St.

Louis dissenters harness to their backs and tow

across the nation as Lewis and Clark look on this

ruined and reborn city and say, go west.

In the Event of a Zombie Apocalypse

for Mom, Dad, Andy, Sarah, Molly, and Erika

In the event of a zombie apocalypse, I would return to you, St. Louis. Do not worry. Although I have gone outside the 270 loop, that highway which constitutes the real St. Louis Arch, scooping the city between it and the Mississippi River like the curve of Yadier Molina’s glove, it is really only you that I love. I have lived in cities with Riverfronts cleaner than our budget can afford; I have lived on the shores of the Great Lakes, in a state that names its school for buckeyes that grow in golden husks in the fields. Dear St. Louis, I am a planet of a beating heart that cannot escape the orbit of your love. I have lived nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains and sat by camp fires in their forests, stringing daisy chains of mountain laurel, and I have lived minutes from the Mexican border, where I have gotten drunk on Cucumber Margaritas on the Fourth of July and worn paper flower crowns in my hair. St. Louis, I have lived by the Wisconsin prairie my Nordic ancestors first settled, where there are Willow Trees old as my great great grandma’s gravestone and winters so cold you drink whiskey just to feel your fingers. Oh, St. Louis, I have lived all these places, but in the event of a zombie apocalypse, I would fight my way back to you. I would follow the esophagus of I-70 right into your rotting belly, because you, St. Louis, hold the jewels of the world, those few people with whom I would be honored to begin a post-apocalyptic commune among, in the humid, sticky basin of your love.

Kelly Kiehl is a PhD candidate at the University of Cincinnati and she holds an MFA from Bowling Green State University.