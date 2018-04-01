Outside From The Inside

From Isamu Noguchi to Man Ray, Poston War Relocation Center, May 30, 1942

Here, in the internment camp

in the Arizona desert

our preoccupations have shrunk

to a minimum—

the intense dry heat,

afternoon dust storms,

and the difficulty of feeding ourselves

on thirty-five cents a day.

Outside from the inside

it seems history has taken flight

and passes forever.

Here time has stopped and nothing

is of any consequence,

nothing of any value,

neither our time nor our skill.

But I must remind myself,

work is the conversation

I have with myself,

and space is supplied

by the imagination.

Here, there is the memory

of ancient places,

wind and sun, endlessness,

where I came from and where

one day I will go.

Oh, for a mountain peak,

a glacier glistening in the sun.

Oh, for an orange,

Oh, for the sea.