Men Would Like To Tell Me

A girl left a party in Wisconsin and died.

The news tells me it was cold, it was

Wisconsin. The news tells me February

lined the streets like old paper.

The news tells me she was found

with a sweater beside her but not

on her. The news doesn’t tell me

but men would like to tell me

shouldn’t have been drinking, if she was

drinking. Shouldn’t have been alone.

Shouldn’t have been dressed like that.

Shouldn’t have been dressed.

Shouldn’t have been young. Shouldn’t

have been pretty. Shouldn’t have had

lipstick. Shouldn’t have had a man.

Shouldn’t have left him. Stare

down a well. We have this fur. Lucite

chest of animal sleeves. I have waited a lifetime

of leaving parties, of men telling me

what, for one to say nothing, only

please, mouth ready to take what I want.

Alison Stine‘s most recent book of poetry is Wait (University of Wisconsin Press), and her most recent book of fiction is a novella, The Protectors (Little A). Also a visual artist, she lives in Appalachia with her son and works as a reporter. Her website is alisonstine.com.