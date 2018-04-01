Ad Astra Per Aspera

When fire swallowed everything, our coats,

our house, my sister’s other shoe,

they knew the Great Depression had returned,

their children would grow up in thin-walled shacks

though I remember, in those first hard years,

our mother leading us beyond the dim kerosene lamp

into the dark our father was afraid

would harm us—he’d heard a cougar scream—

to show us stars: the night alive with light, a sky-river

she called the Milky Way. Only the rural poor

had such pure darkness. Our mother’s voice

was a dance of candle flame beneath this sudden beauty

where if I tipped back my head I could fall up

instead of down as she guided us to see

beyond the blue bowl that would settle in the morning

above the green world I had thought was all.

The house where I live now is small, a starter home,

though clearly I have stopped. For her sake

I might have wanted more, but I have been a victim

of abundance: hot water, and books. Stars.