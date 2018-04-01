≡ Menu

Ad Astra Per Aspera

by

When fire swallowed everything, our coats,
our house, my sister’s other shoe,
they knew the Great Depression had returned,
their children would grow up in thin-walled shacks

though I remember, in those first hard years,
our mother leading us beyond the dim kerosene lamp
into the dark our father was afraid
would harm us—he’d heard a cougar scream—
to show us stars: the night alive with light, a sky-river
she called the Milky Way. Only the rural poor
had such pure darkness. Our mother’s voice
was a dance of candle flame beneath this sudden beauty
where if I tipped back my head I could fall up
instead of down as she guided us to see
beyond the blue bowl that would settle in the morning
above the green world I had thought was all.

The house where I live now is small, a starter home,
though clearly I have stopped. For her sake
I might have wanted more, but I have been a victim
of abundance: hot water, and books. Stars.

Bette Lynch Husted has published two collections of memoir essays—Above the Clearwater: Living on Stolen Land and Lessons from the Borderlands—a poetry collection, At This Distance, and a novel, All Coyote’s Children. She lives in Pendleton, Oregon.

Summer 2018

