Three Poems by Carolee Bennett

blackbirds baked in a pie

my mother always sang

to me and everyone

so heartbreaking

what rain does to snow (no chance of going on

its own terms) the year

she died, we were buried prematurely

but those last days unrelenting

rain

snow wasted away

and she –

in thirteen ways, she receded

into the bed

as i remember it

my childhood: snow boots, linoleum

gray culverts in spring that collect

water and tadpoles

not all grow legs before

they dry up in the low

end of a ditch

inevitable

a small smudge of bodies

clogs the drain

Diving Horse

My boys ask so much

of me: Do you believe

in ghosts? Were you

and Daddy in love? If you were

an animal, which one?

A horse, I say.

All three agree

plain old horse is boring,

think themselves more

exotic: tiger, giraffe,

dragon, which one says

doesn’t count.

Does.

Does not.

Does.

Entwined in the ongoing

argument, its threads like a web,

I become a fly

trapped in the room,

like a daughter

tethered to her dying

mother’s bed

as she prepares for this

great leap. She is

no ordinary horse.

Watch.

Exactly 299,792,458 Meters Per Second

On the screen, shadows and bones. My son’s

right arm. Radius in two. Displaced. Separated.

In the ER bed, he curls around the misshapen

limb, his skeleton a tiny crescent. Someone’s

cranium is projected on the wall in another

room, glaring at us just like the full moon does.

Has it been a skull up above all along? And was

anyone cradling that child until he found his mother?

These questions haunt us, but there is within a secret

glow, exposed by x-ray like a telescope aimed down at

night sky. I don’t know where luminosity comes

from, but I’ve watched a brilliant mechanism

heal the body. Brightness fuses to brightness. Beams

reach for one another across the space between.

Carolee Bennett is an artist and poet living in Upstate New York, where she has fun saying she has been the “almost” poet laureate of Smitty’s Tavern. She has an MFA in creative writing (poetry) from Ashland University in Ohio and works full-time as a writer in social media marketing.