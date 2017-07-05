How Gypsy Invented the Tease

Light flies across the ceiling

to where hangs a picture of her mother:

Praying is like sitting in a rocking chair.

It doesn’t get you anywhere

but it passes the time.

Gypsy Rose lights candles

in her dressing room just to blow them

out, to watch the sultry weave of smoke

in the dark. Headlights through the window

caress her skin.

Sister June was the talent, the belting

voice of breathy sex, the swaying hips

and good tips. But swelling bellies

aren’t good for Vaudeville.

Gypsy Rose moves to the stage

under the glare of bare bulbs,

her hips too thin to please.

I am moonlight

I am blooming iris

I am the opium high of Maiden Lane.

She knows they cannot anticipate

the moves she makes, knows

their eyes burn like neon, lighting her

from the inside, and as she closes her own

eyes, her body is wholly theirs. They shout Give us

the tease, a wraith of lust as she slinks

off her top, her skirts lapping

at the flames catching just below the stage.

A whole-body shiver at curtain fall, her pride

naked beside her, robust:

I am invention.

Ciara Shuttleworth is the author of a poetry chapbook, Night Holds Its Own (Blue Horse Press), and a gonzo prose book, 4,500 Miles: Taking Jack Back on the Road (Humanitas Media Publishing). More at www.ciarashuttleworth.com.