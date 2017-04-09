Brynn Martin is a Kansas native living in Knoxville while she pursues her MFA in poetry from the University of Tennessee. She loves ee cummings and cats almost equally.
by Brynn Martin
Brynn Martin is a Kansas native living in Knoxville while she pursues her MFA in poetry from the University of Tennessee. She loves ee cummings and cats almost equally.
Published: Winter & Spring 2017
Three True Stories
by Jennifer Delisle
A Cutter’s Sestina (Prom ’95)
by Carolyn Hembree
Centripetal Force
by Kristin Berger
Say Uncle
by Eugenio Volpe
Portraiture in Time
by Elizabeth Earl
Three New Stories
by Edward Mc Whinney
Three Poems
by Samuel Hovda
Fair Weather Feminist
by Brynn Martin
Storm Clouds Over the State of Louisiana
by Susannah Breslin
Dot Tires of Everyone Assuming She's Straight
by Erin Elizabeth Smith
The Magician
by J.L. Higgs
Range Folding (Populus)
by John A. Nieves
Two Poems
by Brittney Corrigan
Little Pitchers Have Big Ears
by Rachel Toliver
Far Aberdare
by Paul Yoder
Contrary ® is a Registered Trademark of Contrary Magazine – All Rights Reserved – Copyright © 2003–2017Log in