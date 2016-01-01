Witch Cake

Pious mouths foam

For measurements.

The afflicted, always

Some woman. Ill-fated poppet.

Aproned, but odd.

How different is any one of us

When fallen quiet or despised?

Or alone.

Our hearts all hearth-blackened

Pots, sometimes. Loveless.

Dark. Stew-crooked

Over the hot stove.

Roiling Christ bath

Of yellow child

Piddle mixed to one

Heaping cup of sour flour.

To punish evil, who will pay

The Devil back

By his own

Dour voodoo?

By spellcaster slop. Conjurer

Of fungae

Hallucinogens. Conjurer

Of false prophets.

White accusal rises up

The town mutt’s

Gobbledy throat.

One goody bark

Curses goo from biscuit

Ghosts. Holy God

Of justice. God of invisibles.

God of rye dust and noose loops.

Tammy Robacker won the 2016 Keystone Chapbook Prize for her manuscript, “R.” Her second poetry book “Villain Songs” is forthcoming with ELJ Publications in 2016. Tammy published her first collection, “The Vicissitudes,” in 2009 (Pearle Publications). Currently enrolled in the Rainier Writing Workshop MFA program in Creative Writing at Pacific Lutheran University, Tammy lives in Oregon.