Three Poems

Early Morning, San Bernardino, 1969

Even then I knew:

my father was waiting

for a message

and we were supposed

to be witnesses.

He could not stop his mind’s

wild associations,

but the sky kept its silence,

tar-black and star-smeared.

My brother whimpered,

pinned against the swing set

while Daddy pointed at the heavens,

his do you see it do you see it

more and more frantic,

but we didn’t see it

wanted our beds

shrank from him

as he trembled, holding

his head with both hands

and the unruly stars

burned out in a desert morning.

I Am No Falconress

“My mother would be a falconress.”

– Robert Duncan

He was born

with long sharp nails

and when I tried to trim them

blood welled up

and the nurses pursed

their lips.

He hears

the little bells

when he turns

his head.

A young raptor,

my boy:

the intense eye,

the slash from

flesh to bone.

It takes my breath

away, his need

for flight.

My mind follows him

into the blue sky

where I am not

allowed to go.

I am no

falconress, yet

the hood and tether

are there

all the same

and I feel

the claws

at my wrist.

In the Fairytale Forest

In this green and innocent place

swans and deer are not what

they appear to be. The woods

are full of brothers, mirrors,

talking frogs and dwarves.

Trees tangle above, filter

the light, intimate and old.

There’s a crack at the edge

of the world where the dark

and comic leak through:

severed finger, soup-bone,

poison apple, circlet of gold –

what is averted? No one here

is anonymous, someone

hoards all weaknesses, all

secrets, how one day long ago

you wished your boy children gone

and in that flash of anger

they became birds and flew

to the forest. There they await

the magic flower shirts

their sister will one day sew

as fast as she can,

while the pyre burns.

Erica Goss served as poet laureate of Los Gatos, CA from 2013-2016. She is co-founder of Media Poetry Studio, a poetry-and-film camp for teen girls. She is the author of Wild Place (Finishing Line Press 2012) and Vibrant Words: Ideas and Inspirations for Poets (PushPen Press 2014). Erica works as a poet-teacher and Development Director for California Poets in the Schools. Please visit her at ericagoss.com.