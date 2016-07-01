disjointed: notes on healing

Storm Clouds Over the State of Louisiana

by Susannah Breslin

Dot Tires of Everyone Assuming She's Straight

by Erin Elizabeth Smith

The Magician

by J.L. Higgs

Range Folding (Populus)

by John A. Nieves

Two Poems

by Brittney Corrigan

Little Pitchers Have Big Ears

by Rachel Toliver

Far Aberdare

by Paul Yoder