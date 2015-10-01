Palpitations and Seizures

Never with alcohol. Never more

than one. Your heart headbangs

its way out of any acceptable range,

its beat erratic, an overzealous

metronome, a mosh-pit shaker

sweaty and bruised—so frantic

they can’t, won’t take your blood.

It’s the nortriptyline, not a bad

organ, but they won’t hear it.

They feed you Teddy Grahams

and send you out the glass doors

with a whoosh of compressed

air. You’re a twisted tin can

that won’t fit in the compactor,

you don’t diagnose easily, that’s why

the cocktail shifts so often. White

film, palpitations, the strobe-light

of oxygen at a shortage. Capsules

to soothe, capsules to breathe

for you, blue and green, green

and white, white and eggshell

like the butter stick my Mimi left

on the counter on a blue-rimmed

plate. Sometimes I’d steal

a lick as it welcomed me home

from school. Don’t eat that,

my Mimi told me. We don’t eat

what we can’t cook up, ourselves.

Kenzie Allen is a descendant of the Oneida Tribe of Indians of Wisconsin, and a graduate of the Helen Zell Writers’ Program at the University of Michigan. She lives in Norway when not at home in Oneida/Green Bay, was

born in West Texas, and tumbleweeds around with frequency. She is a managing editor of the Anthropoid collective.