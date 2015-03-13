Four Poems

Fins

Sometimes I dream you’re one of those Florida

mermaids in highway towns, slipping your legs

into a green iridescent tail. You kick past coral

reefs built from scaffolding, pearly conch shells

hiding the metal. You swim behind plate glass

and sneak hits of underwater air.

This is the breath you’ve been missing, Maggie,

this is the salt you wanted on your skin.

You know I imagined my daughter swimming

before she was born, and I saw the pictures,

her pretty limbs

tucked like petals over her body. Still, she’d have

sunk beneath her bath if I’d let her, lullabied

by her own memory of water. But I knew how

to keep her safe, if only in that one way. We say

we can’t believe you left again, but the truth is,

you never really came back. So I dream you

behind glass, behind silk curtains

like the sails of some expensive boat. I dream you

with the sort of fins that let you touch

down on the tank’s sandy bottom

as if you’re landing on the moon. In the last act

you’ll swim with minnows silver as spoons

and you’ll push toward the surface, looking up

at the sky. Outside the tank: palm trees, plastic

flamingos, a half-translucent sun. And you,

head above the pool, hair dripping, telling me

you always knew how to breathe underwater.

Side Effects

They say magic doesn’t come free,

and you’re beginning to believe it,

every day brushing glitter

out of your hair. You wanted to wake

when they said you wouldn’t, wanted to see

salt-white ceiling-sky every April morning.

Now that you’re back you can smile

and let the smallest birds

sew you clothes, weave plastic twine,

bright bits of foil into your hair

as they do to their nests.

This world isn’t the way you left it—

it’s all cigarette ash and museum hush—

and you’ve come home with the props

from other lives: eggshells and narcissus petals,

the occasional piece of fruit. But you can

leave behind the pomegranate juice, the scarlet

curve of Fuji apples. The stuff of other girls’ ruin.

Forget whatever shattered heels

you ground down into the dirt.

But know your limbs will always be heavy

with sleep. You’ll spell siesta, hum

slumber. Your mouth full of rose

petals, your eyes wide as stars.

Sometime in the night you’ll whisper,

Briar, briar, take me back.

Demeter Takes A Walk

There was a time when she let things die.

They hadn’t known how, before, and so

she taught them: bent the snapdragons

toward the earth with her own fingers,

shriveled their petals to brown. Parched leaves

rattled on the trees, a loose new sound,

another job for gravity. Her girl was gone,

but no one listened. They were too distracted.

Women wandered aimlessly, carrying

withered grapevines, baskets of rotten fruit.

The knockout roses held on for as long

as they could, but now they were only

stem and thorn, red globes of rosehip

spiked with vellum. Now, she knows something

small enough to fit in your palm

can let them keep you: juice-jeweled,

scarlet, fizzing with the shock of being

gone. Every footprint you left

rises in the field, and ghosts

are the only ones who don’t have

to worry about spring.

Multiverse

The years are a starry

river, too deep

and bright to cross.

Some stories I have

to make up: your first

girl and her blood

spinning to rubies,

beautiful and useless.

Bad fairy singing

songs into her

seashell ear, wolf-

fogged breath

on her window.

These stories come

untrue when we tell

them, transforming

as words unspool

from our tongues.

I dream you winding

thread around your

fingers, pushing it

to the bottom of a

zippered pocket. I wake up

and check every coat.

Janet McNally won the 2014 White Pine Press Poetry Prize, and her collection, Some Girls, will be published in the fall of 2015. She has an MFA from Notre Dame and was a New York Foundation for the Arts fellow in fiction. She teaches creative writing at Canisius College.