Three Poems

The Dun-Shi (He Went Dancing)

The Body Above

Where to Look for the Sleagh Maith (Margaret’s Song)

Mary McMyne is an assistant professor at Lake Superior State University and co-editor of Border Crossing. She is the author of a chapbook, Wolf Skin (Dancing Girl Press, 2014) and the past recipient of the Faulkner Prize for a Novel in Progress and the Sustainable Arts Foundation Promise Award. Learn more at marymcmyne.com.