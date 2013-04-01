Two Poems

Roommate

If she drinks a mouth of fire, I dream

a mouth of fire. When germs gather, I find myself

accidentally caressing her toothbrush. In her

room, she pulls dead leaves off the sapling. True,

I was scared. I thought I might be hated,

or smothered in my sleep. But when I woke

up Saturday morning, all the dishes folded

in their cupboards, it felt right

to have another animal moving in the house.

Sometimes I dream there is a third room

we discover, full of permanent furniture.

I reach into the medicine chest and pull out

the half-jaw she keeps there, dry and white.

Then I drink some of her tea. She’s in the other

room, writing something down. I break a glass.

The door to her room falls open, the furniture

tells me she is kind and absent, offers

some small pieces I can add to my mouth.

Lamb, After Fourteen Years

First bite, the dining room

came back: mauve tablecloth,

strange fixture—two bulbs

yellowing out of a globe

of chinked translucent tiles—

fireplace, high-backed chairs—and me

still hungry, gnawing meat

off the bone, discomforting

against my nose,

my mother’s gaze—

her face

floated in little circles of oil

spreading from the lamb

across the plate. In their walls,

the windows narrowed. My

shoe soles began to fade.

The meat need pulled

at the bottom of my tongue.

Megan Alpert grew up in New York and has since lived in Minnesota, Seattle, China, and Boston. In 2012 she received an Orlando Prize from A Room of Her Own Foundation for a poem. She recently finished her first poetry collection, Unsettled.