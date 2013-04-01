Skin

— footnote on Wiener Oktoberrevolution, October 6th 1848

composed Oktoberfest, October 6, 2012

What glass eyes gazed

out your moribund skin

that manic taxidermist

Thaller stretched over

wooden frame?

How they must have

looked down on

collective white guilt.

You beat the Turk

yet no intellect, no stratagem

of chess or faro or war,

no social skill, not your child’s pleas—

no not even the brotherhood’s

application of square and

dividers—could spare your

stuffed degradation, Soliman.

Blessed were the fires

of revolution, the bombs

meant for the riotous

students and workers,

the late consecrating

cremation that set your

skin at last alight and free.

Vincent Joseph Noto studied under Philip Levine and C. G. Hanzlicek at CSU Fresno. Noto has managed bookstores and taught in public high schools. Publication links available at: https://sites.google.com/site/vincentjosephnoto/