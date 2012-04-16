The Hard Because

by Kevin McLellan

The crook of my neck: the hairline
once made a perfect cursive M:

you wept over the dishwater
in the same sink

you had once washed my infant body
(the soft machinery):

you the mother within my mother
who will not know

what I won’t want you to know
is why I am:

 

 

Kevin McLellan is the author of the chapbook Round Trip (Seven Kitchens, 2010), a collaborative series of poems with numerous women poets. Kevin lives in Cambridge MA with Frankie (a canary), and sometimes teaches poetry workshops at the University of Rhode Island in Providence.

 

Published: