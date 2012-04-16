The Hard Because

The crook of my neck: the hairline

once made a perfect cursive M:

you wept over the dishwater

in the same sink

you had once washed my infant body

(the soft machinery):

you the mother within my mother

who will not know

what I won’t want you to know

is why I am:

Kevin McLellan is the author of the chapbook Round Trip (Seven Kitchens, 2010), a collaborative series of poems with numerous women poets. Kevin lives in Cambridge MA with Frankie (a canary), and sometimes teaches poetry workshops at the University of Rhode Island in Providence.