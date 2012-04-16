The Hard Because

The crook of my neck: the hairline
once made a perfect cursive M:
you wept over the dishwater
in the same sink
you had once washed my infant body
(the soft machinery):
you the mother within my mother
who will not know
what I won’t want you to know
is why I am:
Kevin McLellan is the author of the chapbook Round Trip (Seven Kitchens, 2010), a collaborative series of poems with numerous women poets. Kevin lives in Cambridge MA with Frankie (a canary), and sometimes teaches poetry workshops at the University of Rhode Island in Providence.