Good Night

Occulophobia:

The fear of nightfall.

Edison. Prometheus. Lucifer.

Saviors. Lightbulbs. Reedy fire.

Those who convert, invert

With steady hands.

Sleep: the fear of being

Awake. Finger,

Switch. The death

Of artificial day. But when

You lie cool-sheeted

With the new buzzing darkness

Pressing your unadjusted eyes

(Infantly autistic, maybe crying),

You see a square. You stare.

It hovers orange-bright. It does not

Blink, as you must, nor vanish

When you close your eyes.

A neighbor’s lit-up window

Through your black and unseen pane.

Pain, homynym: the thing

You are afraid to call by name.





Laura Mahr is a philosophy major at Amherst College. This is her first publication.