A Group of Anorectics Take a Field Trip to the Supermarket

Each girl slings a basket on her elbow.

Hollow crates dangle like unlit chandeliers.

They get the heavy stuff first, full gallons

of skim milk, and pace the aisles,

trying to burn as much as they collect.

They select the oldest ones, the overpicked,

those that will spoil first.

Each arm is the untested girder

of a cantilever bridge. Together,

their bodies form the landscape of a city

after the bombings, jagged steeples vault

over a gaping apse like broken teeth.

They must choose a cheese: something old,

borrowed, or blue. One girl eyes a Munster.

She inspects it under glaring lights,

says, “Joyce had it right, ‘Corpse of milk,’”

and puts it back into the morgue.

The grapes look too round, something

you might have to chew to swallow.

The stems are dried, brittle bones. One girl

refuses to touch mayonnaise, even

the sterile exterior of a vacuum-sealed jar.

She wants to be all longitude, the knobs

of her spine ticking off uninhabited islands

along the International Dateline.

Another returns a squash and explains,

“It’s difficult to commit to something so large.”

She cries at the crinkle of a chocolate bar.

She doesn’t know that Jeffrey Dahmer

worked nights at the Ambrosia Chocolate Factory

pouring Santas into molds, concealing brown bodies

in green and red foil. But she’s convinced that

there are more calories in “Sweetie” than there are in “Honey.”

They all believe that the square root of happiness

is a sexy prime. At 5 foot 5, Isabella Caro weighed 55 pounds.

Her family didn’t release her weight when she died.

It’s easy to get lost, pushing into a plum that doesn’t respond

or knocking for hours against a hollow melon

who never answers back. Dahmer spent years

trying to build the perfect lover, drilling into boys’

seamless foreheads with an electric Black and Decker,

pouring hydrochloric acid into the hole,

a frothy fountain of youth. His zombies were awake

to hear the hum and fizz of their own heads.

It’s really not so strange, even Exodus

suggests an auger: “Pierce his ear with an awl.

Then, he will be his servant for life.”

That’s what these girls need. More than chilled,

clotted proteins and Vitamin Water, they need a lesson

in pierceology, some dangly earrings to hand out

like roses studded with thorns. They need someone

to open their ribs like a hot baguette and lather

their organs with homemade jams and marmalades.

They need to cherish the irresistible striptease

of a chocolate Santa and take a guillotine

to the Marshmallow Peep who refuses to say,

“You’re the bee’s knees, the snake’s hips.”

Only then will they learn that the cosine of loneliness

is the tangent to a story touching every nerve.

Jaclyn Dwyer graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and then earned an MFA from the University of Notre Dame, where she received the Sparks Fellowship. She is currently enrolled in Florida State’s PhD program in Creative Writing, where she is a recipient of the Kingsbury Fellowship.