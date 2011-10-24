Yom Kippur

The sunlight didn’t break, we are broken, the word ‘broken’ is broken.

~ Yehuda Amichai

Today, everything hurts, and I’m as close to god as I’ll ever come,

or want to be. I try to forgive myself, fist knocking at the chest,

a door that forgot how to open. The prayer book’s spine

against my palms, I sing loudly to drown out the dandruff

flaked on the suit in the next row, sing as if I do believe,

as if the fervor had not been rocked out of me by the Cantor

whose polioed leg rubbed into me as we sang together in front

of the high holiday congregation, as if I were still his student

and he could still grip my waist – always his smell of yellow breath

and wear. That was when the old men said girls can never be

rabbis, girls can’t stand before the torah. And now in the synagogue,

familiar as the couch leg that catches my pinky toe when I walk past it,

I think of the woman asleep in the window well on my block, blonde

wisping out of a hoodie, sneakers on the sidewalk like slippers by a bed.

No, she’d said, I’m not hungry. I come to this sanctuary from that chill,

wonder if this is the night, the last time, I’ll try to get that door open.

Janlori Goldman teaches in the Narrative Medic ine Program at Columbia University. She co-edited For the Crowns of Your Heads: Poems for Haiti, and hosts the Huge Shoes salon. www.hugeshoes.org.