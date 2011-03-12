Three Poems: What the Classics Teach

What the Classics Teach

For thousands of years, they have searched

fresh parchment or yellowed pages,

human eyes bright with youth

or bleary from too many nights

reading by dim candle or lamplight,

seeking answers to ancient questions:

how to stab a man, how to die shouting,

divide a community, collapse

under the dark madness of revelation,

how to run from a burning city

while bearing your father

on a back weary from combat,

your household gods in your pocket,

your child clinging to your arm

as you rush to the safe harbor,

how to lose your wife,

while always learning how empires begin

in the loss of one’ s homeland,

in exile, in savagery.





Temple Cone is the author of two books of poetry, The Broken Meadow and No Loneliness. An associate professor of English at the U.S. Naval Academy, he lives in Annapolis with his wife and daughter. Visit him at templecone.com.

