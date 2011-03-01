More Stories by Edward Mc Whinney

Edward Mc Whinney lives in Cork, Ireland. He’s neither all that young nor all that old.

He h as been a regul ar contribu tor to Contrary, writing stories of Irish life and Spanish exile. This is an index of his stories published in Contrary, 2005-2011. For more recent stories, please do click here.

The Cork Landscapes:

Advice: Get the Farewell Right

A Monday Morning

An Ordinary Day

Conversations in the Tax Office

This House

Infidelity, Almost

Olaudahs in the Rain

Incident in a Travel Agent’s

(Editor’s Introduction to The Cork Landscapes)

Excerpts from Exile in Catalonia:

Forty Nine

Who Do You Want to Be ?

The Cat in the Kiosk

Weaver Fish

On Goya Street

No Further Need for Niceties

Locked Out

Excerpts from The Hell Porter:

The Hall Porter

After Reading Thomas Bernhard

The Myth of Sisyphus

Unattached stories:

Beginnings

Little Bird

A Funeral