More Stories by Edward Mc Whinney

Edward Mc Whinney lives in Cork, Ireland. He’s neither all that young nor all that old.
He h as been a regul ar contribu tor to Contrary, writing stories of Irish life and Spanish exile. This is an index of his stories published in Contrary, 2005-2011. For more recent stories, please do click here.
The Cork Landscapes:
Advice: Get the Farewell Right
Conversations in the Tax Office
(Editor’s Introduction to The Cork Landscapes)
Excerpts from Exile in Catalonia:
Excerpts from The Hell Porter:
Unattached stories: